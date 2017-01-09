Malaysian government prepares to wind up 1MDB amid scandal
The Malaysian government is laying the groundwork to shut down 1Malaysia Development Berhad , the state investment firm mired in a scandal that has become the most serious blight on Prime Minister Najib Razak's administration at home and abroad. Under a plan spearheaded by a high-level government unit called the Budiman committee, the assets of the state development fund will be transferred in the coming months to two companies owned by the Finance Ministry.
