Malaysian government prepares to wind up 1MDB amid scandal

The Malaysian government is laying the groundwork to shut down 1Malaysia Development Berhad , the state investment firm mired in a scandal that has become the most serious blight on Prime Minister Najib Razak's administration at home and abroad. Under a plan spearheaded by a high-level government unit called the Budiman committee, the assets of the state development fund will be transferred in the coming months to two companies owned by the Finance Ministry.

