Malaysian firefighters rescue 2 Bangl...

Malaysian firefighters rescue 2 Bangladeshi workers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Star

Fire-fighters rescued two Bangladeshi workers who were pinned underneath scaffolding that had collapsed due to strong winds at a private university in Selangor state of Malaysia today. "The workers were painting when strong winds struck down the scaffolding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 19 hr RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Thu jual beli 272
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec '16 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec '16 davy 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,876 • Total comments across all topics: 278,111,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC