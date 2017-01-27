Malaysian detains suspected IS suppor...

Malaysian detains suspected IS supporter planning attacks in Myanmar

Myanmar faces a growing danger of attacks by foreign supporters of Islamic State recruited from Southeast Asian networks in support of persecuted Muslim Rohingyas, Malaysia's top counter-terrorism official has said. KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities have detained a suspected Islamic State follower planning to head to Myanmar to carry out attacks, Malaysia's top counter-terrorism official said.

