Malaysian communities in denial after major paedophile case: Police

More than six months after Richard Huckle was sentenced to life in jail for sexually abusing scores of children, most of the families in the Malaysian communities where he lived are declining counselling and other help, police say. A handout picture released by the British National Crime Agency on June 1, 2016 shows a custody picture of Richard Huckle who admitted a string of charges of sexual crimes against children in Malaysia.

