Malaysian and Thai police to share intel on gang leader arrested in Hatyai
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian and Thai police will share intel on a suspected Malaysian gang leader who was arrested in connection with the robbery of a goldsmith shop in Hatyai, Thailand. Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar confirmed the arrest, saying that Malaysian police will be working with its Thai counterparts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec '16
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec '16
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec '16
|davy
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC