Malaysia Will Trail Behind If It Igno...

Malaysia Will Trail Behind If It Ignores Industry 4.0

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Friday, 06 January 2017 By Sharifah Pirdaus Syed Ali KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 -- The Fourth Industrial Revolution, coined as Industry 4.0, is happening globally and Malaysia is bordering on danger of becoming a struggling economy if industries are not ready. Please login/subscribe to get full news / more photos and video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec 9 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec 8 Passers by 488
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,555 • Total comments across all topics: 277,650,533

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC