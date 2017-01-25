Malaysia: Two CNA journalists, 16 ind...

Malaysia: Two CNA journalists, 16 indigenous people arrested in logging protest

MALAYSIAN authorities detained two journalists on Tuesday who were covering anti-logging protests by the Orang Asli community in the eastern state of Kelantan, local media reported. According to Free Malaysia Today , the two media men were arrested by the Kelantan Forestry Department while they were doing a live coverage of officers tearing down a blockade erected in Gua Musang.

Chicago, IL

