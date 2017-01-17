Malaysia to Myanmar: Stop killing Roh...

Malaysia to Myanmar: Stop killing Rohingya

Bangkok Post

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak called on Myanmar on Thursday to stop all discrimination and attacks on Rohingya Muslims, and urged the world's Islamic countries to act to end an unfolding "humanitarian tragedy". Malaysia has spoken out strongly against mostly Buddhist Myanmar over its treatment of its Rohingya minority, especially since October, when security forces launched a crackdown in the north of Rakhine State on the Bangladesh border, where many Rohingya live.

Chicago, IL

