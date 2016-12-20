Malaysia Strongly Condemn Attack By G...

Malaysia Strongly Condemn Attack By Gunman In Istanbul - Wisma Putra

Malaysia has strongly condemned the attack by a gunman at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey which claimed the lives of 39 while 69 others were injured. Wisma Putra in a statement said the government of Malaysia through its embassy in Ankara was working closely with authorities in Turkey to determine if any Malaysian was affected in the attack.

Chicago, IL

