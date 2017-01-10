Malaysia says OIC will push Myanmar t...

Malaysia says OIC will push Myanmar to halt Rohingya crisis

7 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Malaysia says the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is expected to call for a halt to violence affecting Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority and the safe return of refugees. Malaysia, which has urged Myanmar to stop what it calls the "genocide" of Rohingyas, will lead Thursday's meeting of Muslim nations' foreign ministers in Kuala Lumpur to discuss the crisis.

