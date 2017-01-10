Malaysia says OIC will push Myanmar to halt Rohingya crisis
" Malaysia says the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is expected to call for a halt to violence affecting Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority and the safe return of refugees. Malaysia, which has urged Myanmar to stop what it calls the "genocide" of Rohingyas, will lead Thursday's meeting of Muslim nations' foreign ministers in Kuala Lumpur to discuss the crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|13 hr
|agen bandarq
|270
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec 23
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec '16
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec '16
|davy
|10
|Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Passers by
|488
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC