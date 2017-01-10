Malaysia says OIC will push Myanmar to halt Rohingya crisis
Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman speaks during a press conference a day before the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the situation of the Rohingya Muslim Minority in Myanmar at a conference center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|17 hr
|agen bandarq
|270
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec 23
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec '16
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec '16
|davy
|10
|Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Passers by
|488
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC