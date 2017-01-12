Malaysia respects Singapore's decision on road charge: Malaysian transport minister

The Malaysian government respects Singapore's decision to introduce a reciprocal road charge for all foreign-registered cars beginning Feb 15, says the country's transport minister Liow Tiong Lai. KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government respects Singapore's decision to introduce a reciprocal road charge of S$6.40 for all foreign-registered cars, said the country's transport minister Liow Tiong Lai on Monday .

