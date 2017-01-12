Malaysia respects Singapore's decisio...

Malaysia respects Singapore's decision on road charge: Malaysian transport minister

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The Malaysian government respects Singapore's decision to introduce a reciprocal road charge for all foreign-registered cars beginning Feb 15, says the country's transport minister Liow Tiong Lai. KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government respects Singapore's decision to introduce a reciprocal road charge of S$6.40 for all foreign-registered cars, said the country's transport minister Liow Tiong Lai on Monday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec '16 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec '16 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Passers by 488
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,605 • Total comments across all topics: 277,985,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC