Malaysia parties use China investments to sway Malay vote

A signature project of the Malaysian government, the redevelopment of Kuala Lumpur's traditional Malay enclave of Kampung Baru boasts an ostentatious Ferris wheel offering a 220-metre-high vantage point. Having resisted the march of progress for decades, stubbornly holding on to their land titles and proud Malay heritage, the settlers of Kampung Baru may well feel a sense of dread over the M101 Skywheel that will loom over their homes once it's completed in 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.