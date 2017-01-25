Malaysia migrant boat death toll rises to 12
Two more bodies washed ashore in Malaysia yesterday after the sinking of a boat overloaded with illegal Indonesian immigrants, raising the death toll to 12 with about 25 still feared missing. The bodies were found on Tanjung Leman beach near the southeastern town of Mersing, said Saiful Lizan Ibrahim, local head of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.
