Malaysia Keeps Benchmark Rate on Hold as Currency Faces Pressure
Malaysia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a third straight meeting to help bolster the currency as policymakers in emerging economies gird themselves for tighter U.S. monetary policy. Bank Negara Malaysia held its key rate at 3 percent, it said in a statement in Kuala Lumpur Thursday, as predicted by all 17 economists in a Bloomberg survey.
