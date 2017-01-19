Malaysia Keeps Benchmark Rate on Hold...

Malaysia Keeps Benchmark Rate on Hold as Currency Faces Pressure

Read more: Bloomberg

Malaysia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a third straight meeting to help bolster the currency as policymakers in emerging economies gird themselves for tighter U.S. monetary policy. Bank Negara Malaysia held its key rate at 3 percent, it said in a statement in Kuala Lumpur Thursday, as predicted by all 17 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

Chicago, IL

