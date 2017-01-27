Malaysia floods force 23,000 to flee homes
Flood victims using a lorry to travel in Kampung Bekuk in the north-eastern Malaysian state of Terengganu after a road was closed to light vehicles yesterday. The number of evacuees rose sharply to 12,910 from 4,352 the previous day after heavy rain and floods hit, says Terengganu's civil department force chief Che Adam Abdul Rahman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Straits Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec 23
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec 15
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec 9
|davy
|10
|Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09)
|Dec 8
|Passers by
|488
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov '16
|yyy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC