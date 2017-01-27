Malaysia floods force 23,000 to flee homes

Flood victims using a lorry to travel in Kampung Bekuk in the north-eastern Malaysian state of Terengganu after a road was closed to light vehicles yesterday. The number of evacuees rose sharply to 12,910 from 4,352 the previous day after heavy rain and floods hit, says Terengganu's civil department force chief Che Adam Abdul Rahman.

