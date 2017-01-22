Malaysia capsize survivor tells of hanging on to friend's body
Chinese tourist Fan Li Xia and other passengers held on to the body of a dead friend for as long as they could as they trod water after a catamaran capsized in the cold waters of the South China Sea. The catamaran, carrying 27 Chinese tourists and three crew on a Lunar New Year cruise, sank on Saturday off the coast of Borneo after being battered by heavy waves while en route to the popular Malaysian holiday island of Mengalum.
