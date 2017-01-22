Malaysia: Boat carrying 28 Chinese to...

Malaysia: Boat carrying 28 Chinese tourists reported missing

A boat carrying 31 people, including 28 Chinese tourists, is missing off the coast of Borneo, Malaysian maritime authorities said on Sunday. The boat left Kota Kinabalu, the capital of the eastern Malaysian state of Sabah, at about 9 a.m. on Saturday, and was headed towards the popular tourist spot of Mengalum island, Sabah and Labuan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency deputy director Rahim Ramli said when contacted.

Chicago, IL

