Malaysia bans flights of NK passenger jets
Malaysia has been banning North Korean passenger jets from its airspace as part of its efforts to implement a United Nations Security Council sanctions resolution against the reclusive country. Malaysia's implementation report on Resolution 2270, which was submitted to the UN in August, showed that the country has taken measures to prohibit North Korean flights from landing and taking off from its territory or transiting its airspace.
