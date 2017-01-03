Malaysia: Australian police say they ...

Malaysia: Australian police say they are taking part in probe on 1MDB scandal

Men walk past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad billboard at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2015. Pic: Reuters/Olivia Harris THE Australian Federal Police said on Tuesday they are working with international law enforcement agencies to investigate companies associated with Malaysia's scandal-hit sovereign wealth fund.

