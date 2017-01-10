Malaysia arrests 4 linked to Philippi...

Malaysia arrests 4 linked to Philippines IS cell

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Bangkok Post

Malaysian police said Monday they have arrested four people including three foreigners over links to a new Islamic State cell on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said the Counter-Terrorism Division of the Special Branch arrested a Philippine man and his Malaysian girlfriend, along with two Bangladeshis early this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Jan 19 jual beli 272
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec '16 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec '16 davy 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,803 • Total comments across all topics: 278,220,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC