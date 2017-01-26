Malaysia Airlines wins hearts with Chinese New Year ad
KUALA LUMPUR: Something to crow about for Malaysia Airlines this Year of the Rooster - its video of non-Chinese Malaysians offering Chinese New Year wishes in Mandarin and various Chinese dialects is winning hearts of people online. The clip, which is billed as a "truly Malaysian greeting", was posted on Wednesday night and has chalked up more than 750,000 views and more than 12,000 shares as of noon on Friday.
