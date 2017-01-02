MACC is only allowed to net ikan bili...

MACC is only allowed to net ikan bilis but not ikan yus (sharks) in Malaysia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lim Kit Siang

The end of the year underlines one important aspect about the anti-corruption campaign in Malaysia - the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is only allowed to net ikan bilis but not the ikan yus in Malaysia, or the MACC itself will be targeted by the powers-that-be in the country and those responsible will be punished and disempowered. This was highlighted by the end-of-the-year corruption news of the "transfer out" of the six senior officers in the MACC Special Operations Division who were directly involved in the SRC International investigations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lim Kit Siang.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec 9 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec 8 Passers by 488
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,163 • Total comments across all topics: 277,541,530

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC