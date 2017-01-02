MACC is only allowed to net ikan bilis but not ikan yus (sharks) in Malaysia
The end of the year underlines one important aspect about the anti-corruption campaign in Malaysia - the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is only allowed to net ikan bilis but not the ikan yus in Malaysia, or the MACC itself will be targeted by the powers-that-be in the country and those responsible will be punished and disempowered. This was highlighted by the end-of-the-year corruption news of the "transfer out" of the six senior officers in the MACC Special Operations Division who were directly involved in the SRC International investigations.
