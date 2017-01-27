Lorry driver in condo assault still fears for his life

SERDANG: The lorry driver who was beaten up by a group of men at a condominium in Bukit Antarabangsa, Kuala Lumpur, still fears for his life. "I am still afraid that the group will retaliate as there are more of them around, not only the ones you saw on video beating me up," Nasrul Faiz Zulfahmi , 25, told reporters after giving a statement at the Serdang district police headquarters here Friday.

