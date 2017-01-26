Latest Revelations On BMF, FOREX Scandals Put Mahathir In Awkward Position - Salleh
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 -- Communication and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said the latest revelations regarding Bumiputera Malaysia Finance Limited and forex scandals have put Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in a very awkward position. Salleh said the former prime minister's recent posting on the issue in the latter's blog revealed his hypocrisy and double standards.
