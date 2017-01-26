Kelantan, Malaysia flood damage
Malaysia's Rural and Regional Development Ministry has estimated infrastructural damage of over 30 million Malaysian ringgits in Kelantan caused by flooding since December 2016, Malay Mail Online reported.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec '16
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec '16
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec '16
|davy
|10
