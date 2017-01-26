Kelantan, Malaysia flood damage

Malaysia's Rural and Regional Development Ministry has estimated infrastructural damage of over 30 million Malaysian ringgits in Kelantan caused by flooding since December 2016, Malay Mail Online reported.

