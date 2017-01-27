Kelantan Flood Victims Increase To 8,640

Kelantan recorded an increase in the number of flood victims, to 8,640 as of 8am, from 6,110 at 9pm last night. Malaysia Civil Defence Force, Kelantan director Zainuddin Hussin said when contacted today that Pasir Mas had the highest number of flood victims with 4,545 currently sheltered at 27 evacuation centres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.