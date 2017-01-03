Kayong murder: Defence wants judge to...

Kayong murder: Defence wants judge to recuse

MIRI: The Miri High Court on Monday postponed the case mention of the four accused in the murder of PKR Secretary Bill Kayong. Judicial Commissioner Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab made the decision after Ranbhir Singh Sangha, the defence counsel for the accused, wanted the presiding judge to recuse himself from hearing the case.

Chicago, IL

