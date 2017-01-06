Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir assumes office...

Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir assumes office as US ambassador to Malaysia

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Star Online

The US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur announced her arrival in Malaysia with a video posted on its Facebook page Thursday. In the one and a half minute clip, Lakhdhir greeted Malaysians with " Apa khabar " and spoke about her previous experience visiting the country in 1990, as well as her hopes and aspirations as ambassador.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec 9 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec 8 Passers by 488
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,066 • Total comments across all topics: 277,652,737

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC