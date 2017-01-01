Jumbo with unique 'sabre' tusks found...

Jumbo with unique 'sabre' tusks found killed

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

KOTA KINABALU: Conservationists entered the New Year in shock as a Borneo pygmy elephant with unique "sabre" tusks was found brutally killed. The elephant had actually been rescued from a plantation in Tawau three months earlier and fitted with a satellite collar as part of efforts to monitor its movements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec 9 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec 8 Passers by 488
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,460 • Total comments across all topics: 277,506,975

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC