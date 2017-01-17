It's Harder for a Plane To Vanish
Nearly three years after a Malaysian airliner vanished, it's still possible, though unlikely, for a plane to disappear. But that's changing with new satellites that will soon allow flights to be tracked in real time over oceans.
