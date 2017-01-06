Ismail Sabri: Don't speculate on sec-gen's arrest by MACC
BERA: Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has asked the public not to speculate on the arrest of his ministry's secretary-general by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission . He said all parties should let MACC to do its job and there should not be any interference from unrelated parties in the corruption investigation on Datuk Mohd Arif Ab Rahman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec 23
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec 15
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec 9
|davy
|10
|Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09)
|Dec 8
|Passers by
|488
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov '16
|yyy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC