Ismail Sabri: Don't speculate on sec-gen's arrest by MACC

BERA: Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has asked the public not to speculate on the arrest of his ministry's secretary-general by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission . He said all parties should let MACC to do its job and there should not be any interference from unrelated parties in the corruption investigation on Datuk Mohd Arif Ab Rahman.

