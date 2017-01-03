In uncharted waters, 1MDB's fourth auditor faces formidable task
Parker who? That was a common reaction on 5 January 2017, when 1MDB revealed its latest auditor - a little known firm - after three Big Four auditors had fallen by the wayside for one reason or another. Parker Randall was reported to be an "international auditing firm" with its website revealing "independent member firms" in 50 countries around the world.
