Illegal casino busted hours after starting operations
Massive haul: Salehuddin and his officers showing the seized gambling items during a press conference in Penampang. KOTA KINABALU: An illegal casino that sprung up to cash in on the coming Chinese New Year celebrations was busted just eight hours after it opened its doors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec 23
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec '16
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec '16
|davy
|10
|Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Passers by
|488
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC