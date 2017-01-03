How Trump and Political Scandal Are W...

How Trump and Political Scandal Are Weakening Malaysia's Economy

The Southeast Asian country has weathered a recent perfect storm, but here is why the incoming U.S. administration will likely weigh down growth there. Malaysia is facing a perfect storm of alleged deep-seated corruption, a currency falling to levels last seen in 1997, proliferating political protests and a sharp deterioration in its international trade prospects.

Chicago, IL

