Horsforth man's pyramid may be built in the Leeds area
The project, which has gained the support of Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Paralympian David Stone, is the dream of Horsforth fencing contractor Steve Ward. He hopes to generate billions of pounds for peace and environmental projects and to solve the 4,500 year mystery of how the Egyptian pyramids were built.
