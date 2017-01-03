Horsforth man's pyramid may be built ...

Horsforth man's pyramid may be built in the Leeds area

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Wharfedale Observer

The project, which has gained the support of Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Paralympian David Stone, is the dream of Horsforth fencing contractor Steve Ward. He hopes to generate billions of pounds for peace and environmental projects and to solve the 4,500 year mystery of how the Egyptian pyramids were built.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec 9 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec 8 Passers by 488
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,555 • Total comments across all topics: 277,650,549

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC