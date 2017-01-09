Hentai popular amongst Malaysian porn buffs

By Dave Fayram - originally posted to Flickr as Toys Otaku Buy 3, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11941624 PETALING JAYA: "Hentai," or the overtly sexualised subgenre of Japanese anime and manga, was the eighth most popular pornography search item in the world in 2016, and amongst the most popular amongst Malaysians, according to an annual report by pornography site Pornhub. While the report did not drill down into Malaysia, a "heatmap" a graphical representation of data shows that hentai is very popular amongst porn enthusiasts from Malaysia.

