Group of six women attack and rob man in broad daylight

A group of six females, including one who is heavily pregnant, reportedly beat up and robbed a man in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur in an apparent act of revenge. During the 3pm incident, the suspects aged between 16 and 36, attacked the victim at his workplace, an eatery located at Seri Semarak People's Housing Project flat.

