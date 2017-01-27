GrabCar driver has fatal heart attack while dropping off passenger at KLIA2

PETALINGA JAYA: A GrabCar driver died after a heart attack while dropping off a passenger at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 here Friday. Sepang OCPD Asst Comm Abdul Aziz Ali said Dedi was dropping off his passenger at KLIA2 from Shah Alam at about 7.30am when the incident happened.

