GPH, MILF still looking for a new Mal...

GPH, MILF still looking for a new Malaysian facilitator

15 hrs ago

The government and Moro Islamic Liberation Front peace implementing panels are still "in the process of looking" for a new Malaysian facilitator, contrary to a report that someone has been named, government's peace implementing panel chair Irene Santiago said. "Tan Sri Zakaria Bin Abdul Hamid is not the new Malaysian Facilitator.

Chicago, IL

