Government Never Discriminated Agains...

Government Never Discriminated Against Any Community In Malaysia - Salleh

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The government has never discriminated any community based on colour, religion or race, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Salleh Tun Said Keruak. He said the people in the country were free to practise their religion and festivities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 23 hr RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Thu jual beli 272
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec '16 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec '16 davy 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,087 • Total comments across all topics: 278,115,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC