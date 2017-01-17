Government Never Discriminated Against Any Community In Malaysia - Salleh
The government has never discriminated any community based on colour, religion or race, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Salleh Tun Said Keruak. He said the people in the country were free to practise their religion and festivities.
