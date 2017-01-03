Gooi new Malaysian Timber Council Cha...

Gooi new Malaysian Timber Council Chairman

56 min ago Read more: Daily Express

Kuala Lumpur: Dato' Gooi Hoe Hin was appointed as the new chairman of the Malaysian Timber Council , effective January 1, 2017. He takes over from Dato' Sri Wee Jeck Seng following the end of his tenure as chairman on 31 December 2016.

