Gooi new Malaysian Timber Council Chairman
Kuala Lumpur: Dato' Gooi Hoe Hin was appointed as the new chairman of the Malaysian Timber Council , effective January 1, 2017. He takes over from Dato' Sri Wee Jeck Seng following the end of his tenure as chairman on 31 December 2016.
