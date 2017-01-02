Future world's richest man' MLM in Ma...

Future world's richest man' MLM in Malaysia again

The Star Online

THE multi-level marketing company started by Chinese national Zhang Jian the self-proclaimed "future richest man in the world" is said to be active in Malaysia again, reported China Press . The daily quoted sources as saying that a "charity event", believed to be organised by the company, Yun Shu Mao, was held at a hotel in Selangor last Thursday.

Chicago, IL

