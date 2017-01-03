Funnyman Harith Iskander gets recogni...

Funnyman Harith Iskander gets recognition from MCMC

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Star Online

KUALA LUMPUR: Harith Iskander received a trophy from the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia in recognition of his success as "The Funniest Person in the World". The trophy was presented by Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak at a function here on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec 9 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec 8 Passers by 488
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,560 • Total comments across all topics: 277,553,645

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC