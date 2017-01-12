Four States Have Yet To Explore Singapore Market Through Agrobazaar Malaysia

By Massita Ahmad SINGAPORE, Jan 15 -- Four states - Sabah, Sarawak, Perlis and Selangor - have yet to market their agro-based food products through Agrobazaar Malaysia in Singapore. Agrobazaar Malaysia General Manager Noor Hisham said Agrobazaar Malaysia was ready to become a platform for them to promote and market their agro-based food products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.