Four Burmese Migrant Workers Reported Dead in Kuala Lumpur Machete Attack

Four Burmese men were killed and three badly injured in a machete attack on 13 migrant workers in the Bukit Serdang area of Kuala Lumpur on Thursday night, according to U San Win of the The Kathpone Free Funeral Service Society in Kuala Lumpur. The 13 Burmese employees of a television hardware factory in the Malaysian capital were attacked by a group of men armed with machetes after they left the factory at 10 p.m. on Thursday, U San Win told The Irrawaddy on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.