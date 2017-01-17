Four Burmese Migrant Workers Reported...

Four Burmese Migrant Workers Reported Dead in Kuala Lumpur Machete Attack

Four Burmese men were killed and three badly injured in a machete attack on 13 migrant workers in the Bukit Serdang area of Kuala Lumpur on Thursday night, according to U San Win of the The Kathpone Free Funeral Service Society in Kuala Lumpur. The 13 Burmese employees of a television hardware factory in the Malaysian capital were attacked by a group of men armed with machetes after they left the factory at 10 p.m. on Thursday, U San Win told The Irrawaddy on Friday.

