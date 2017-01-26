Fly direct to Malaysia from March
Bhubaneswar, Jan. 27: Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia will fly its first international flight from Biju Patnaik International Airport on March 27. The flight will connect the city to Kuala Lumpur. "Following our negotiations with the airline, AirAsia has decided to start operations from the end of March," chief secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said today.
