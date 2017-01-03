Floods hit Malaysia, thousands evacuated
Emergency services in Malaysia deployed boats and trucks Tuesday as thousands of villagers were stranded after four days of heavy rain caused flooding in east coast states, officials said. Floods in Terengganu and Kelantan states forced authorities to shut down dozens of schools and roads to villages have been cut off.
