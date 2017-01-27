Floods: Four Rivers In Terengganu Exceed Alert Level
KUALA TERENGGANU,Jan 3 --Four major rivers in Terengganu have now exceeded the danger level, two rivers have exceeded the warning level while three others were above the alert level. The Drainage and Irrigation Department reported that one of the four major rivers was located in Besut, namely the Besut River in Kampung La which was at 23.64 metres and exceeded the danger level of 21.80 metres while the level of the same river at Jambatan Keruak was at 36.48 metres, exceeding the danger level of 35.00 metres.
