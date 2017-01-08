Flood woes require innovative solutions

Flood woes require innovative solutions

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Star Online

SOMETIMES, in solving a problem, it is more a matter of how we spend what we have, rather than how much we have to spend. For example, it certainly qualified as good news when Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Friday that the Government had approved an RM800mil allocation for flood mitigation projects in Kelantan under the 11th Malaysia Plan .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec 9 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec 8 Passers by 488
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,134 • Total comments across all topics: 277,695,812

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC